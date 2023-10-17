Matt Rife Gushes About Girlfriend Jessica Lord, Explains Why Their Relationship Works

Matt Rife is opening up about his romance.

The 28-year-old comedian, who is dating 27-year-old actress Jessica Lord, addressed his relationship status in a new interview on 2 Bears, 1 Cave.

“I have a girlfriend,” he said, when crudely asked if he was “drowning in p-ssy” as the result of his newfound fame, adding that “a good part” of his audience knows about her.

“It’s an early relationship, about four or five months, but we’ve known each other for about a year and a half. She’s wonderful,” he continued, clarifying that she’s an actress.

When asked about whether she’s jealous with the attention Matt receives, he said she’s a very secure person.

“She’s very smart. I love that. She’s never been insecure about the amount of attention that I get. She sees it the way I see it…a girl will yell out in the middle of a show like ‘f-ck me!’ or something wild…and a lot of girls would be like, ‘you have girls yelling out to you in the middle of the show?’” he continued.

“I get off stage, she goes what the f-ck’s that girl’s problem? That’s so annoying, you’re in the middle of trying out this new bit that I know you’ve been working so hard for, now she ruined the entire f-cking thing.”

“She’s very calming and understanding which is what I love so much about our relationship,” he added.

