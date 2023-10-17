Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2023 at 9:00 pm

Sophia Bush's Dating History - Full List of Ex-Husbands & Ex-Boyfriends Revealed (Including Several Former Co-Stars)

Continue Here »

Sophia Bush's Dating History - Full List of Ex-Husbands & Ex-Boyfriends Revealed (Including Several Former Co-Stars)

It’s time to take a look back at Sophia Bush‘s dating history.

The 41-year-old One Tree Hill actress recently made headlines when it was revealed that she has been spending time with soccer star Ashlyn Harris as they are both going through divorces.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophia Bush

Now that Sophia may be off the market, we’re taking a look back at all of the stars she has dated.

From co-stars to musicians to a Google program manager, Sophia has been in some high profile relationships over the years.

Click through the slideshow to see some of the guys Sophia Bush has dated over the years…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dating History, EG, Extended, Slideshow, Sophia Bush

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr