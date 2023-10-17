Source Reveals Justin Timberlake's Alleged Reaction to Britney Spears' Memoir

Britney Spears has a memoir coming out, “The Woman In Me,” on October 24 and there have already been several bombshells dropped, including a major one regarding Justin Timberlake.

If you didn’t see the shocking news, Britney revealed that when she was in a relationship with Justin, she got pregnant and had an abortion.

Britney shared, “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Now, a source is revealing Justin‘s alleged reaction.

“Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney’s memoir. In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and [wife Jessica Biel] just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past,” the source told ET.

Britney was 17 when she started dating the “Like I Love You” singer in 1999, and they were together until 2002. Justin went on to marry Jessica Biel and they have two sons: Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

