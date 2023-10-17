Timothee Chalamet Reacts to Armie Hammer Allegations, Wanting Privacy Amid Kylie Jenner Romance, Talks Working with 'Dune' Stars & More

Timothee Chalamet is telling all in a new interview.

The 27-year-old actor spoke about his experience making Dune: Part Two with Zendaya, Austin Butler and more (and he did mention Zendaya‘s boyfriend Tom Holland, too!) He also spoke about the advice Tom Cruise gave him, making a cannibal movie alongside the allegations that occurred against Armie Hammer, his private life, and so much more in GQ‘s new profile of him.

Keep reading for everything he shared…