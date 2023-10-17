Top Stories
Britney Spears' Memoir: 6 Pre-Release Revelations Including Why She Shaved Her Head, Her Conservatorship, &amp; 1 Excerpt About Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' Memoir: 6 Pre-Release Revelations Including Why She Shaved Her Head, Her Conservatorship, & 1 Excerpt About Justin Timberlake

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' &amp; 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' & 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Tue, 17 October 2023 at 9:16 am

Timothee Chalamet Reacts to Armie Hammer Allegations, Wanting Privacy Amid Kylie Jenner Romance, Talks Working with 'Dune' Stars & More

Continue Here »

Timothee Chalamet Reacts to Armie Hammer Allegations, Wanting Privacy Amid Kylie Jenner Romance, Talks Working with 'Dune' Stars & More

Timothee Chalamet is telling all in a new interview.

The 27-year-old actor spoke about his experience making Dune: Part Two with Zendaya, Austin Butler and more (and he did mention Zendaya‘s boyfriend Tom Holland, too!) He also spoke about the advice Tom Cruise gave him, making a cannibal movie alongside the allegations that occurred against Armie Hammer, his private life, and so much more in GQ‘s new profile of him.

Keep reading for everything he shared…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Slideshow, Timothee Chalamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr