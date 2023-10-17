We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

Top Stories
Timothee Chalamet got some inside scoop about a photo that went viral featuring Bill Murray and Selena Gomez from back in 2019.

If you don’t remember, Selena and Bill were at the Cannes Film Festival promoting their film, The Dead Don’t Die. While on the red carpet, Bill whispered something to Selena. Those photos quickly went viral.

While promoting The French Dispatch at the Cannes Film Festival this past year, Timothee actually asked Bill what he said to Selena in that moment.

Keep reading to find out more…

Timothee recalled to GQ, “He said, ‘Fame is fleeting!’”

Well, Selena previously revealed what Bill whispered to her, and it’s not quite the same as what he told Timothee. Be sure to find out what Selena said about that viral moment.
