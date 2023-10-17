Which Period Piece TV Show is the Best of Them All? Vote!

This poll is now closed, and the winner is……..PBS smash-hit Sanditon! The Sanditon fan base voted so hard and accumulated over 92,000 votes! Congratulations and thank you so much for voting!!!

We also want to give a special shout out to the Miss Scarlet and the Duke fan base and the Outlander fan base for voting so hard and coming in second place and third place, respectively.

___________________________

We love a great period piece – especially one that is binge-worthy!

We’re asking our readers – which is the best period piece television show in recent years?

Keep reading to find out more…

We’ve only included TV shows on this list that have aired in the last 5 years or so, so if your fave aired in the 2010s or earlier, it might not be listed. If we forgot your favorite show, and it’s aired recently, let us know!

Voting in this poll is unlimited, so you’ll be able to vote as many times as you’d like. Answer order will be randomized with each vote to prevent bots from voting.

We’ll close this poll on October 17 at 1pm ET and announce the winner at that time as well.

Thanks for voting and stay tuned for the results!