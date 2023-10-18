Top Stories
Sophia Bush &amp; Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Wed, 18 October 2023 at 7:28 pm

8 NFL Players Who Are Currently Dating or Married to Famous Women

Travis Kelce is not the only NFL player who is dating someone famous!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs football star recently started dating Taylor Swift and everyone can’t stop talking about their new relationship, including the NFL.

Taylor has been to three games so far (and counting, we hope!) and each time, the NFL has shown her on the screen cheering on her man.

So, who else is dating or married to someone famous?

Browse through the slideshow to see all the football players who are dating famous women…

