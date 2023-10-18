Ariana Madix Dishes on Future Goals & the Reality Show She Wants to Appear On

Ariana Madix is opening up about her goals for her future in a new interview.

The 38-year-old is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars and filmed season 11 of Vanderpump Rules prior to that.

In addition, she’s also releasing her next cocktail book, “Single AF Cocktails,” which comes out on December 5th, and she’s opening a sandwich shop with friend and co-star Katie Maloney.

Now, what else does she hope to accomplish in the future? In a new magazine cover interview, Ariana revealed a couple of her goals, and even the reality show she would like to make an appearance on.

“Owning my own home and being on Broadway. I dreamed about that when I was a little kid and still do,” she told Us Weekly. “I’d [also] love to host my own dating show — specifically a queer dating show. There needs to be more of that.”

While Ariana stars on Vanderpump Rules, and just this year has also been on DWTS and Love Island, there’s another show she would like to be on…

“I’d love to be a judge on Top Chef because I really like to eat,” she dished.

Ariana‘s future plans also include more acting (she recently starred in the Lifetime movie Buying Back My Daughter), and in ten years, she hopes to see herself living in Ojai, Calif., “goats and a small but successful goat cheese business. It sounds so good, right?”