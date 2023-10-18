B.J. Novak's Chain Announces First ChainFEST, Providing Gourmet Versions of Your Favorite Fast Food Chains!

Chain, launched by B.J. Novak and chef Tim Hollingsworth, collaborates with some of your favorite chain restaurants to reimagine and elevate the classic menu items that you know and love.

Now, the new company is launching its most exciting venture to date: ChainFEST!

B.J. and Tim just announced that ChainFEST will be held at Hollywood’s Nya Studios on December 1, 2, and 3.

Instead of partnering with just one brand, there will be seven iconic chain restaurants participating in the event. Chili’s Grill and Bar, Dunkin’, Jack in the Box, Panda Express, Pizza Hut, Sonic Drive-In and Red Robin are the chain restaurants being featured in the first-ever ChainFEST.

The event will feature one reimagined menu item for each of the seven iconic chain restaurants.

“I love chain food. It’s as worthy of celebration as any other type of cuisine, and it’s high time it got the respect it deserves,” Novak told THR in a statement.

Hollingsworth added, “Chain is a reflection of my background as a chef, working at those one-of-a-kind Michelin restaurants around the world while always cherishing the chain restaurants that I grew up going to. It’s a pursuit of excellence through a reimagining of the iconic, easy-eating dishes that everyone loves.”

Tickets are on sale now. All food is included with purchase of your ticket.