Wed, 18 October 2023 at 11:06 am
BBC Cancels 1 TV Show, Renews 2 More & Announces 1 Hit Is Ending in 2023 (So Far)
This year, the BBC has announced a few renewal and cancellation decisions with regard to their original content.
We’re recapping the most important decisions that have been made. Today, a massive, long running hit has been canceled, shocking fans.
Keep reading to see what has been renewed and what has been canceled by the BBC this year so far…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BBC Posted to: BBC, EG, Extended, Slideshow, Television