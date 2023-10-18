Top Stories
Wed, 18 October 2023 at 9:48 am

Britney Spears' Memoir: Every Major Justin Timberlake Revelation (From the Abortion News to Cheating Allegations)

Britney Spears‘ memoir, “The Woman in Me,” is being released on October 24, but already, there have been some major revelations and bombshells, specifically regarding her ex boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

We’re compiling all of the Justin Timberlake revelations (so far).

Britney was 17 when she started dating the “Like I Love You” singer in 1999, and they were together until 2002. Justin went on to marry Jessica Biel and they have two sons: Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

Keep reading to see what Britney Spears has revealed about Justin Timberlake at this time…

