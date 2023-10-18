Top Stories
Wed, 18 October 2023 at 2:03 pm

'Canada's Drag Race' Season 4 Cast Announced - Meet the 11 New Queens!

'Canada's Drag Race' Season 4 Cast Announced - Meet the 11 New Queens!

Canada’s Drag Race season four is on the way and the full cast has just been revealed!

Premiering on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus in the US and other parts of the world, the upcoming new season will see the return of resident judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor.

There are 11 new queens competing for the crown, the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar and the $100,000 grand prize!

In each episode, the queens will test their limits in singing, dancing, acting, impersonation, design and improv challenges, being eliminated one by one throughout the season until one is left as the winner.

Past winners include Priyanka, Icesis Couture and Gisèle Lullaby.

Canada’s Drag Race season four premieres November 16th at 9pm ET/PT on WOW Presents Plus, and will debut Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT on the streaming platform.

Click through the slideshow to meet the new queens of Canada’s Drag Race season four…

