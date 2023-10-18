Crystal Hefner Bares All With Upcoming Memoir 'Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy & Finding Myself'

Crystal Hefner is telling her story.

The 37-year-old former Playmate and widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner will release Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself on January 23, 2024.

She revealed the book’s cover with People.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I am so thrilled to share the cover of my book, Only Say Good Things. I’m ready to tell my story — the whole story — including the decade I spent at the Playboy Mansion in the orbit of one of the most powerful, controversial, mythical men in the public imagination,” she said in a statement.

“Only Say Good Things is the honest story of my life, which is also the experience of so many girls and women who grow up believing that their worth comes from what they look like, and that their value can be given to them by other people, and also taken away,” she adds. “It’s the book I wished I had read when I was a young woman.”

The book will cover the “objectification and misogyny of the Playboy mansion, her stolen young adulthood and her journey to finding internal validation” as well as “providing a rare look into the final days of one of the most influential men of the 20th century.”

“This candid and ultimately empowering memoir provides not only a fascinating look behind the scenes at a powerful cultural icon and brand, but also offers an equally powerful and counterintuitive voice and hard-won lessons about who and what determines our value,” per the book’s description.

Last year, she revealed she had “everything fake” removed from her body.