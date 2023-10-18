Daniel Radcliffe Responds to Rumors He Bulked Up to Play Wolverine

Daniel Radcliffe was once again asked about the rumors that he could be playing Wolverine in the future.

The rumors ignited when fans noticed that he’s buffed up. He looked very physically fit in the August 2023 finale of his show Miracle Workers, where he appeared in just his underwear.

While taking one of Vanity Fair‘s lie detector tests, Daniel was once again asked about the rumors.

Daniel said, “Yes. I got buff because I am obsessive, and I want to… You’ve seen my parents, they’re like insane fitness people. So that’s just been passed on. But no. No Wolverine. Flattered, but no.”

You can watch the full lie detector below…