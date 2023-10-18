Drew Barrymore Reunites with Flight Attendant Who Comforted Her During Emotional Flight Four Years Ago (Video)

Drew Barrymore shared an emotional moment with an audience member during a recent taping of her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show.

An audience member revealed a photo of her and Drew on her phone and said that the picture was taken in the galley of a flight where she was working as a flight attendant.

“I was your flight attendant four years ago and here I am crying on your show now,” the woman said. “We sat in my galley and you cried and cried, because you were going through so much.”

“Do you remember what I was going through?” Drew asked her, to which she replied, “Yes, I do. I do. You were just bawling and I just was holding you.”

Drew then sat down next to her in the audience and discussed her struggles from four years ago.

“Yeah, that was a really, really hard year. It was actually the year I stopped drinking. When you stop drinking, it’s not like all your problems go away. There’s a ton of work to be done,” Drew said. “It’s a way to honor yourself and be consistent and let the room in for other things. Doesn’t it seem like that biggest first step is the awareness of, not the denial, the listening to the thing.”

Drew stood up and told the rest of the audience how drinking was the number one problem in her life.

“Alcohol was a poison for me and I turned to it because I didn’t want to feel. I felt better when I drank, so I would turn to it,” Drew said.

Drew then thanked her new friend and joked that she’ll need to get her phone number!

The new season of The Drew Barrymore Show began this week, but she didn’t address the strike controversy.