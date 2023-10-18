'Elite' to End with Season 8 on Netflix, Renewed for 1 Final Season Days Ahead of Season 7 Premiere

Elite, Netflix’s smash-hit Spanish-language series, is coming to an end with season 8.

The streaming service just announced the news, days before the season seven premiere lands online.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We are shooting the eighth season, which will be the last season of ‘Élite.’ We ended on a high note. Jaime [Vaca, co-showrunner for Season 7], Netflix and I thought it was time to end it. I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years in which I’ve met wonderful actors, we’ve worked with all the directors we wanted to work with and we’ve had the luxury of having Maribel these last two seasons. ‘Élite’ changed everyone’s life, there are actors who started with us and it has been their springboard to be now world stars, it is happening to this cast and it is a pride to have contributed to that and to know that they have seen us all over the world and liked it,” the show’s creator Carlos Montero said (via Variety).

Find out what other Netflix shows are ending very soon!