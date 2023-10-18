Gigi Hadid Wears Yellow Jumpsuit for Night Out, Stops By Guest in Residence Store in Leather Jacket

Gigi Hadid is stepping out in the Big Apple amid the recent headlines about her.

The 28-year-old model stepped out in a bright yellow jumpsuit, Uggs, and a beanie for a night out on Tuesday (October 17) in New York City.

The next day, she was seen wearing a leather jacket with a green sweater tied over her shoulders while visiting the Guest in Residence store. For those who don’t know, Gigi is the creative director of the brand.

Gigi is currently in the headlines for multiple reasons. After speaking out about the Israel-Gaza conflict, a social media account for the Israeli government blasted her post and wrote a long statement in response.

It’s also rumored that Gigi is dating Bradley Cooper and a new report revealed details about their weekend getaways.

