Jessie James Decker Says Taylor Swift Dating Travis Kelce 'Totally Makes Sense'

Jessie James Decker is the latest celeb to weigh in the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance!

The 35-year-old pregnant country music star shared her thoughts on the new couple during a recent appearance on TalkShopLive.

If you didn’t know, Jessie is married to Eric Decker, who previously played professional football in the NFL, so she knows a thing or two about dating a football player.

“I love it. It totally makes sense,” Jessie shared on TalkShopLive. “She should’ve dated an athlete a long time ago.”

“‘Cause it worked for me!” she adds with a laugh. “I love it.”

Jessie also shared her thoughts on Taylor skipping some of the games, relating that she didn’t always go to her husband’s games.

“You can’t make it to every game. I didn’t go to every game,” she said. “There were some times where it was too late, or in a different city so I stayed at home in my jammies and screamed from my couch.”

