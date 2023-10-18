Kanye West's Text Message to Elon Musk Revealed, Says He's Not Bipolar But has 'Signs of Autism' From Car Accident

Kanye West‘s personal text message to Elon Musk has been released.

Inside the body of the text message, the 46-year-old rapper actually told the 52-year-old Tesla founder that he’s autistic, not bipolar.

Keep reading to find out more…

The text was posted by Kanye‘s friend, stylist Ian Connor, at the request of Kanye.

“When are we going to speak. You owe me nothing,” West wrote in a text, allegedly sent to Musk. “You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak The nature of the relationship has to change I’m not bipolar I have signs of autism from my [2002] car accident.”

He continued, “You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me. And not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform.”

Kanye sent the screen grab of his convo with Elon to Ian. Kanye then told Ian, “get this out to the public.” Moments later, Ian had the messages live on his Instagram.

Kanye can not post to his own social media accounts as Elon banned him from Twitter last year for anti-semitic statements.