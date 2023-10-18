Kris Jenner Found Out About Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Through the News

Kourtney Kardashian‘s pregnancy is taking center stage in the new episode of The Kardashians!

In a promo for the new episode of the Hulu reality series – which drops at midnight on Thursday, Oct. 19 – Khloe Kardashian revealed the very surprising way Kris Jenner found out that Kourtney, 44, and Travis Barker were expecting their first child together.

Keep reading to find out more…

Back in June, Kourtney surprised the world by showing up to one of Blink-182‘s concerts holding up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m Pregnant.”

Turns out, that’s the moment when Kris, 67, first learned about her daughter’s pregnancy.

“My mom found out on the news,” Khloe, 39 said in a confessional. “She wasn’t very happy.”

Kris then said with a laugh, “I thought I was being Punk’d.”

In a recent interview, Kourtney spoke candidly about having to undergo emergency surgery last month to save the life of her unborn son.