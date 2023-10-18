Top Stories
Sophia Bush &amp; Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Wed, 18 October 2023 at 10:10 pm

Kris Jenner Found Out About Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Through the News

Kris Jenner Found Out About Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Through the News

Kourtney Kardashian‘s pregnancy is taking center stage in the new episode of The Kardashians!

In a promo for the new episode of the Hulu reality series – which drops at midnight on Thursday, Oct. 19 – Khloe Kardashian revealed the very surprising way Kris Jenner found out that Kourtney, 44, and Travis Barker were expecting their first child together.

Keep reading to find out more…

Back in June, Kourtney surprised the world by showing up to one of Blink-182‘s concerts holding up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m Pregnant.”

Turns out, that’s the moment when Kris, 67, first learned about her daughter’s pregnancy.

“My mom found out on the news,” Khloe, 39 said in a confessional. “She wasn’t very happy.”

Kris then said with a laugh, “I thought I was being Punk’d.”

In a recent interview, Kourtney spoke candidly about having to undergo emergency surgery last month to save the life of her unborn son.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr