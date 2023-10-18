Kristin Cavallari Clarifies Telling Travis Kelce She Was 'In Love' with Him

Kristin Cavallari is reacting to speculation that she was trying to shoot her shot with Travis Kelce.

During the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs linebacker’s appearance on her Let’s Be Honest podcast last month, Kristin, 36, admitted she was a big fan of his E! dating series Catching Kelce. (The show ran for one season in 2016.)

“You were 100 percent my TV crush when the show was on,” Kristin told Travis on the Sept. 19 episode of her podcast. “I was in love with you.”

A month after she had Travis on her podcast, Kristin is now clarifying her comments.

“What’s so funny is everyone was like, ‘Kristin was shooting her shot with Travis,’” Kristin said on E! News. “I’m like, ‘I actually wasn’t there.’ If I really have a crush on someone I’m not gonna tell you I had a huge crush on you and was in love with you. I’ve got more game than that.”

During his appearance on Kristin‘s podcast, Travis - who is now dating Taylor Swift – shared some of his dating preferences.

“If you’re arrogant or you think you’re snooty or higher or above people, that’s the biggest turnoff for me,” Travis admitted, adding that “high-maintenance” women are a big red flag for him.

“I’m out the door,” he added. “I’ve never been a part of that.”

Travis also noted that he wants to date someone that is “kindhearted and sweet” like his mom Donna.

