Love Is Blind's Izzy Zapata Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend After Season 5 Reunion

Wed, 18 October 2023 at 5:57 pm

Izzy Zapata is finally able to take his relationship public!

The Love Is Blind season five contestant made it to the alter with Stacy Snyder on the Netflix series, but they did not get married.

This past Sunday (October 15), the season reunion debuted and the former couple revealed that they are in fact NOT together.

Now that the season is officially over, Izzy has been dating someone new and he took to Instagram to finally show off his girlfriend!

Check her out inside…

“It all started with a cooking class…” he captioned a series of photos in a dual post with a woman named Shelby Webb.

Stacy even commented, “Cuties ❤️,” showing her support for the couple.

The woman featured in the photos is the same woman that Izzy was seen cuddling up to at a tattoo shop earlier this month. They actually got matching tattoos, which you can see in the post below!

Their tattoos, which say “yes, chef,” and the caption for the post alludes to a cooking class, which Izzy shared quite the story about during the reunion.

They went on a date to a cooking class, and who did they run into? His ex fiancée Stacy and her date. They ended up all getting put in a group together for the class and ended up on a bit of a double date.

Also during the reunion, the former couple said they are still on good terms with each other and are good friends to this day. In fact, he would even introduce her to girls he was trying to date, including Shelby, and would go to Stacy for advice as well.
Photos: Greg Gayne/Netflix
