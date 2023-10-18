Miley Cyrus Spends the Afternoon Shopping with a Few Friends

Miley Cyrus is spending the day with friends.

The 30-year-old “Flowers” and “Used to be Young” singer made her way out of her ride as she and friends stopped by a few stores to do some shopping on Monday afternoon (October 16) in Los Angeles.

For her outing, Miley wore a dark gray Michelangelo T-shirt with jeans, brown clogs, and sunglasses as she tied her newly-dyed brown hair up in a bun.

Last week, Miley and boyfriend Maxx Morando made a rare public appearance together when she supported him and his band at their show in L.A.

If you missed it, Noah Cyrus appeared to voice her displeasure over one of Miley‘s old interviews amid questions about a potential Cyrus family feud.