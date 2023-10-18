Oprah Winfrey Reveals How Much She Was Paid for 'The Color Purple' Role

Oprah Winfrey is looking back at her role in The Color Purple.

In a new interview, the 69-year-old media mogul looked back at making her acting debut in the 1985 adaption of Alice Walker’s novel playing Sofia. The role earned her an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nod.

When she first learned that the novel was getting turned into a movie, Oprah told Essence that she “wanted nothing more in my life than to be in The Color Purple” and revealed just how much she was paid for her role.

“They were only offering $35,000 to be in this film,” Oprah revealed. “And it is the best $35,000 I ever earned.”

Oprah went on to say that the role “changed everything and taught me so much. It is God moving through my life.”

A new Color Purple movie – based on the Tony Award-winning musical – will be hitting theaters this winter with Danielle Brooks playing Sofia. (Danielle earned a Tony nomination for her performance in the role during the 2016 Broadway revival.)

Oprah is serving as a producer on the new musical movie.

The Color Purple – which also stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, and H.E.R. – hits theaters on December 25. Watch the trailer here!