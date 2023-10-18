Top Stories
Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Wed, 18 October 2023 at 6:28 pm

Raquel Leviss Reveals How Much She Made After Auctioning Off Scandoval Items for Charity

Rachel Leviss – formerly known as Raquel – has raised a good chunk of money for charity.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old former Vanderpump Rules star announced that she was putting several key Scandoval pieces up for auction with all proceeds going to the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

The items Rachel put up for auction were a lightning bolt necklace, two TomTom hoodies, including the infamous one she wore at BravoCon 2022.

The auction has now ended and Rachel‘s rep has revealed how much the Scandoval items sold for.

Rachel received a total $14,800 – $5,300 for the lightning bolt necklace and $9,500 for the two hoodies – her rep confirmed to People.

During the premiere episode of his new podcast, Tom Sandoval addressed the public claims Rachel made about him after they ended their affair.
Photos: Getty Images
vanderpump rules

