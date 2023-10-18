Selena Gomez's Fiery Red VMAs 2023 Nails - Where to Buy the Products & Get the Look!

Selena Gomez looked scorching hot in her Oscar de la Renta gown at the 2023 MTV VMAs last month, and her red hot nails only added to the fiery look.

The 31-year-old Stars Dance singer’s nail art also made waves online, and now her nail artist Tom Bachik is speaking to Glamour about how to achieve that same style yourself.

He calls the look the “golden glazed fire mani,” and shared exactly how to get the look.

For the manicure, he used Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Ultimate Nail Care Set for a “flawless mani,” available at Neiman Marcus for $60.

He then applied full-coverage tips and shaped them into a long tapered square.

For the polish color, he used PLA Nails vegan and cruelty-free polish in Chai and Chai Again, available now for $12.50 at Plapro.com.

After the first two coats of polish, the nail artist topped the nails off with a golden glaze to “bring the fire,” finishing with PLA Nails No Wipe Top Coat “for the perfect shine,” also available on their site for $11.50.

