Taylor Swift Drops 'Cruel Summer' Live Version from 'The Eras Tour' - Listen Now!

Get excited Swifties!!

On Wednesday (October 18), Taylor Swift dropped the live version of her hit song “Cruel Summer” from one of her Eras Tour concerts in Los Angeles along with a remix of the song by LP Giobbi.

“What a truly mind blowing thing you’ve turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into,” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for 😇”

Taylor continued, “One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported Cruel Summer SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by @lpgiobbi 😜 Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!”

If you missed it, Taylor‘s new boyfriend Travis Kelce shared some new details about their PDA-filled weekend in New York City.

Taylor‘s The Eras Tour Concert Film is out in theaters now.

You can download the new versions of “Cruel Summer” off of iTunes here and listen to them below!