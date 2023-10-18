Top Stories
Wed, 18 October 2023 at 2:49 am

The Richest 'One Tree Hill' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth (No. 1 is Worth $11 Million!)

Continue Here »

The Richest 'One Tree Hill' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth (No. 1 is Worth $11 Million!)

It’s hard to believe that One Tree Hill first premiered over 20 years ago!

The hit teen drama followed the dreams, drama, hope, and heartbreak of the residents of the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina.

One Tree Hill ran for nine seasons from September 23, 2003 until the series finale on April 4, 2012.

A few years ago, star Chad Michael Murray shared his idea for a possible One Tree Hill reboot.

We did some digging and looked at the estimated net worth of the cast members that starred in the show and ranked them!

Browse through the slideshow to see which One Tree Hill cast member is worth the most…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Antwon Tanner, Austin Nichols, Barbara Alyn Woods, Barry Corbin, Bethany Joy Lenz, Chad Michael Murray, Craig Sheffer, EG, Extended, Hilarie Burton, Jackson Brundage, James Lafferty, Jana Kramer, Lee Norris, Moira Kelly, Net Worth, One Tree Hill, Paul Johansson, Robert Buckley, Shantel VanSanten, Slideshow, Sophia Bush, Stephen Colletti, Tyler Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr