TikTok's 10 Most Followed People Include YouTubers, Actors, Singers & More - Check Out the List!

TikTok has become the go-to social media app in the last few years!

First launched in 2017, the video platform became THE app in 2020 during the pandemic, with users signing up left and right, and joining many dance trends and more while stuck at home.

“TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy,” TikTok’s mission statement reads.

Videos on the site go viral daily, racking up millions and millions of views.

Throughout the last few years, many have gained quite the following with several having well over 50 million followers. Charli D’Amelio was also the first to reach some big milestones, like 100 million followers!

TikTok videos have been used to bring laughter, share stories, inspire others and so much more. The app has even helped launch people’s careers in acting and music.

We’re taking a look at the current Top 10 list of the most followed individuals on the app, with only two users racking up over 100 million followers.

The official TikTok account is technically in the Top 10 most followed accounts, but it is a brand account and not an individual account.

