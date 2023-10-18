Timothee Chalamet Grabs Lunch with a Friend in Beverly Hills

Top Stories
Wed, 18 October 2023 at 6:55 pm

Timothee Chalamet is stepping out for a bite to eat.

The 27-year-old Dune actor led the way as he and a friend headed to a restaurant for lunch on Tuesday afternoon (October 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Timothee Chalamet

For his outing, Timothee sported a black Celine T-shirt with black pants, white sneakers, and sunglasses.

Earlier that day, Timothee‘s new profile with GQ was released in which he addressed the cannibal accusations made against his Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer, getting advice from Tom Cruise, and shared some insight into his personal life amid his romance with Kylie Jenner.

Timothee will next be playing the iconic Willy Wonka in the upcoming movie Wonka, which is scheduled to hit theaters on December 15 – watch the trailer here!
Photos: Backgrid USA
