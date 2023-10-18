Tom Sandoval Addresses 'Hatred' From the Public After the Scandoval, How People's Perception of Him Changed

Tom Sandoval opened up about being hated in the aftermath of the Scandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules star found himself in the midst of a media firestorm earlier this year after it was revealed that he was engaged in an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss while still dating Ariana Madix.

On a recent episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, he looked back on that time and reflected on how dramatically people responded to him cheating.

Read more about Tom Sandoval and the Scandoval…

In a teaser of the show shared with People, Tom admitted that he didn’t know why the situation became national news.

“I’m a f-cking stupid reality star,” he said, “Like, come on man.”

He continued, adding, “Before this whole scandal, I would meet people who had probably seen me on Vanderpump Rules, and they’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s so cool.’ And then now, people think I’m a complete narcissist, creeper vibes.”

If you missed it, Tom recently opened up about what he and Raquel did right after the Scandoval broke.

He also got a mention in another very popular TV show.