Top Stories
Sophia Bush &amp; Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Wed, 18 October 2023 at 11:55 pm

Tom Sandoval Addresses 'Hatred' From the Public After the Scandoval, How People's Perception of Him Changed

Tom Sandoval Addresses 'Hatred' From the Public After the Scandoval, How People's Perception of Him Changed

Tom Sandoval opened up about being hated in the aftermath of the Scandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules star found himself in the midst of a media firestorm earlier this year after it was revealed that he was engaged in an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss while still dating Ariana Madix.

On a recent episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, he looked back on that time and reflected on how dramatically people responded to him cheating.

Read more about Tom Sandoval and the Scandoval…

In a teaser of the show shared with People, Tom admitted that he didn’t know why the situation became national news.

“I’m a f-cking stupid reality star,” he said, “Like, come on man.”

He continued, adding, “Before this whole scandal, I would meet people who had probably seen me on Vanderpump Rules, and they’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s so cool.’ And then now, people think I’m a complete narcissist, creeper vibes.”

If you missed it, Tom recently opened up about what he and Raquel did right after the Scandoval broke.

He also got a mention in another very popular TV show.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ariana Madix, Bravo, Raquel Leviss, Special Forces, Television, tom sandoval, vanderpump rules

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr