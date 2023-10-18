Travis Kelce Describes 'SNL' Cameo, Mentions Taylor Swift in New Interview!

Travis Kelce is talking all about his Saturday Night Live cameo, plus, he mentioned Taylor Swift!

If you were unaware, the couple made very quick appearances in the October 14 episode, which was hosted by Pete Davidson and featured musical guest Ice Spice. Taylor introduced one of her “Karma” collaborator’s performances, and Travis appeared in a skit that joked about their relationship.

Travis went on to describe the cameo.

“As soon as they cued to me the entire place erupted, which was very overwhelming and I am not even sure if I said anything. I walked off and I said, ‘Did I say anything at all?’ They were like: ‘You killed it,’” Travis explained on the New Heights podcast.

“We showed up to SNL having the idea of supporting Ice Spice, her and Taylor are good friends. I’ve always wanted to meet Pete Davidson, been a fan of his since he was actually on SNL.”

He added, “It was electric to be back at that place. There is just something about being back in that room and being their first episode of the season. It was such a freaking blast. It was a star-studded backroom… It was awesome.”

