Who is Hawk on 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Clues, Guesses, & Spoilers Revealed!

The Masked Singer is back for season 10!

A new episode of the hit Fox singing competition series aired on Wednesday night (October 18) with returning host Nick Cannon and panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

The show, which began in South Korea, features celebrities singing songs while wearing costumes and face masks concealing their identities until they’re eliminated.

The cast of singers will remain a secret until the masks are removed from the performers, but we do know who is returning to judge and host the successful series.

During the episode, Hawk, Royal Hen, Husky, and Tiki all took to the stage for performances.

For “Elton John Night”, Hawk performed “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.”

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for Hawk…

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Full moon shown

- “Grew up pretty fast in the family business”

- Treasure chest full of gold shown

- Toured across the country

- NYC postcard on display

- He’s collaborated with Miley Cyrus

PANEL GUESSES: Cole Sprouse, Pete Wentz, Corey Feldman, Austin Butler