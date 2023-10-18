Who is Husky on 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Clues, Guesses, & Spoilers Revealed!

The Masked Singer is back for season 10!

A new episode of the hit Fox singing competition series aired on Wednesday night (October 18) with returning host Nick Cannon and panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

The show, which began in South Korea, features celebrities singing songs while wearing costumes and face masks concealing their identities until they’re eliminated.

The cast of singers will remain a secret until the masks are removed from the performers, but we do know who is returning to judge and host the successful series.

During the episode, Hawk, Royal Hen, Husky, and Tiki all took to the stage for performances.

For “Elton John Night”, Husky performed “Bennie and the Jets.”

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for Husky…

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Crying face emoji shown

- Appears to be quite the ladies man, says ladies used to thrown their clothes up on stage at him

- Carousel shown

- Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox) makes an appearance

- “Skyrocketed up the charts and landed on this platinum album”

PANEL GUESSES: Babyface, Terrence Howard, Morris Chestnut