Thu, 19 October 2023 at 2:50 pm
Amazon's Prime Video Cancels 4 TV Shows, Renews 7 More in 2023 (2 of the Canceled Shows Were Previously Renewed & Fans Are Fuming!)
Amazon’s Prime Video has renewed another TV show on the heels of a few recent cancellations.
We’re here to bring a recap of all of the Prime Video renewal and cancellation decisions made this year…and there are quite a few!
Keep reading to see which TV shows were canceled and renewed by Prime Video in 2023 so far…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Prime Video Posted to: EG, Extended, Prime Video, Slideshow, Television