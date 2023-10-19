Britney Spears Talks 2003 Fling with Colin Farrell in New Memoir - Here's What She Wrote!

Britney Spears is opening up about her brief fling with Colin Farrell in her new memoir!

The pop star’s new book “The Woman in Me” doesn’t hit stores until October 24, but excerpts have been released online and are getting fans excited to read the full book.

After Britney‘s relationship with Justin Timberlake ended, she had a brief fling with Colin. She says they were set up through a “club promoter friend.”

Britney describes their relationship as a “two-week brawl.”

“Brawl is the only word for it—we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight,” she wrote in the book, according to Time.

Britney accompanied Colin to the 2003 premiere of his movie The Recruit and it was there that she realized she was not yet over Justin.

“As I had before when I’d felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn’t over Justin yet,” she said.

She wrote, “for a brief moment in time, I did think there could be something there. The disappointments in my romantic life were just one part of how isolated I became. I felt so awkward all the time.”

While at the premiere, Colin was asked if he was dating Britney and he said at the time, “We’re not dating. She’s a sweet, sweet girl. There’s nothing going on—just mates.”

Britney told W Magazine later that year, “Yes, I kissed him… He’s the cutest, hottest thing in the world—wooh!… But it was nothing serious.”

