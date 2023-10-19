Emily Blunt to Play Trailblazing Detective Kate Warne in Upcoming Amazon Studios Biopic

Emily Blunt‘s newest casting is the role of famous detective Kate Warne in an upcoming Amazon Studios biopic film!

The 40-year-old British actress recently appeared in one of the biggest movies of the year, playing Kitty Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer biopic.

Kate was a trailblazer of her time, known for becoming the first female detective in the United States in the 1850s and 1860s.

While the upcoming project does not have a title yet, Variety reported on Thursday (October 19) that Emily is expected to star and produce the biopic, and is expected to finalize her deal once the SAG-AFTRA strike concludes.

The movie will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who recently worked on Black Adam.

Emily‘s next film, Pain Hustlers, releases on October 27, and you can watch the trailer here!

Her upcoming slate of projects also includes The Fall Guy, Imaginary Friends, and Jungle Cruise 2.