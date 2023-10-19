Top Stories
Thu, 19 October 2023 at 3:22 pm

Gwen Stefani Gets Support From Blake Shelton, Her 3 Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Gwen Stefani officially has her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The singer and No Doubt artist was honored on Thursday (October 19) at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in Hollywood surrounded by friends, family, and those important in her career.

Gwen was supported by her husband Blake Shelton, her three kids with ex Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, country sensation and The Voice co-star Reba McEntire, and others.

Also there to support were recording artist manager Irving Azoff with wife Shelli Azoff, and music exec Jimmy Iovine, among others.

Congratulations to Gwen on this amazing honor! Blake received his star just a few months ago, too!

Browse through the gallery of photos to see Gwen Stefani receiving her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame…
