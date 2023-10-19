Here's Why All Primetime TV Shows Are Starting Late Tonight (Thursday, October 19)

All four of the major broadcast TV networks are changing up their schedules tonight (October 19) and we have everything you need to know.

Most of the networks will begin their regular programming 20 minutes later than normal and it has to deal with world events.

Keep reading to find out more…

President Joe Biden will be addressing the nation to talk about the Israel and Ukraine wars.

So, what do you need to know about your favorite shows?

ABC’s regular programming will begin 22 minutes late, Fox will begin programming 15 minutes late, and NBC and CBS will air their shows 20 minutes late. Episodes will air in full, but will just go later than usual.

Check out the schedules below!

ABC

8:00-8:22pm – Presidential Address to the Nation

8:22-9:24pm – “The Golden Bachelor”

9:24-11:22pm – “Bachelor in Paradise”

11:22-11:57pm – Local Programming

11:57pm -12:59am – “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

12:59-1:28:30am – “Nightline”

FOX

8:00pm – President Biden Address on Israel & Ukraine Wars

8:15pm – “Hell’s Kitchen”

9:15pm – “Lego Masters”

NBC

8:00pm – NBC News Special: President Biden’s Address to the Nation

8:20pm – “Law & Order SVU” (encore)

9:20pm – “Transplant”

10:20pm – “Dateline NBC”

11:20pm – Local news

11:50pm – “The Tonight Show”

12:50am – “Late Night”

CBS

8:00-8:20pm – “CBS News Special Report — President Biden’s Address to the Nation”

8:20-9:20pm – “Buddy Games”

9:20-10:20pm – “Big Brother” (Live Show)

10:20-11:20pm – “The Challenge: USA” (Season Finale)