Is Trevor Lawrence Married? Meet His Wife Marissa!

You may not realize, they were actually high school sweethearts and were together all through college.

They met in the 8th grade and attended Cartersville High School together in Georgia. They began dating in 2016, and got engaged in 2020 on the football field at Clemson University. Trevor was the starting quarterback at the time. The pair got married in South Carolina on April 10, 2021 in front of their friends and family.

You may not know that Marissa is an athlete herself! Marissa played soccer for Anderson University in college. She graduated in 2021, but her soccer career was unfortunately cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For work, she does event planning and actually announced her new business, Love, Gigi Event Design, in an Instagram post.

She wrote, “As many of you know I’ve always loved events and planning and all things party planning! As I start this new chapter of life I’m so excited to share with you all that I’ve partnered with @lovegigievents (eeeep!) I’m so excited for this new step & chasing my dreams. Go follow along on their page and join THE PARTY🎉 Excited to plan with you all and make dreams a reality((;”