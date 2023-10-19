Jon Stewart's 'The Problem' Abruptly Canceled by Apple TV+ After 2 Seasons

Jon Stewart‘s show The Problem will not be moving forward at Apple TV+.

The series hosted by the 60-year-old comedian aired two seasons from 2021 to 2023, as the news of its cancellation follows its renewal for season 3.

On Thursday (October 19), The New York Times reported that plans for an eight-episode third season were scrapped due to creative differences between Jon and the streaming service despite production on season 3 already in the works and filming slated to start soon.

According to the outlet, Jon told his staff that Apple pushed back on topics such as China and artificial intelligence.

In 2020, Jon signed a multiyear deal with Apple that included The Problem and other projects in development.

