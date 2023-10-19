Lisa Rinna's Resignation Email Revealed in 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 13 Premiere Sneak Peek - Watch Now!

Bravo has revealed the first seven minutes of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ upcoming 13th season premiere.

In the clip from the first episode of the new season, we see the returning ladies heading to a retreat in Malibu hosted by Dorit Kemsley.

Notably, we get to Erika Jayne, who says, “I come to the retreat feeling two things. One, I knew I was vicious at the time. Two, I was also protecting myself and I had to stick up for myself.”

“So I am walking in like a man of my own island,” she adds. “My friend is gone.”

Mentioning her friend refers to Lisa Rinna, and the show then displayed a screenshot of Lisa‘s email resigning from the show after eight years.

As seen here, the email states, “I will not be renewing my contract and I will not be coming back to RHOBH. Thank you so much 8 years!!!! All the best Lisa”

At the time her leaving the show was announced, it was said that Lisa‘s exit from the show was a mutual decision between her and Bravo.

Earlier this year, Lisa opened up about why she really decided to leave, and she attributed it to her late mother Lois.

Since her exit from the show, Lisa landed a new acting gig on the upcoming American Horror Stories Huluween event. Check her out in the trailer HERE!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 premieres NEXT Wednesday, October 25th at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo. Check out the sneak peek here…

