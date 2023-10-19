MTV EMAs 2023 Canceled Amid Israel & Palestine Crisis

The 2023 MTV EMAs have been canceled amid the devastating events in Israel and Gaza.

This year’s event was intended to be broadcast live to more than 150 countries on November 5 from Paris, France.

“Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life,” a statement read (via Variety), confirming the news. “The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024.”

