Netflix Renews 29 TV Shows, Cancels 9 More, & Announces 11 Are Ending in 2023 (So Far)

Another Netflix renewal has just come in!

We’ve just learned of more Netflix news, and fans are going to be thrilled.

In addition, execs at the streamer have been steadily making renewal and cancellation decisions all year, but this latest decision is a big blow for fans.

We’re breaking down every decision Netflix has made this year in a month-by-month breakdown.

We also now have huge updates about the status of Mindhunter and The Witcher.

Keep reading to see the full recap…