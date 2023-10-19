Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Outfit - Shop Loewe's Special Edition Pieces Inspired by the Iconic Look!

Ready to rock the stage like Rihanna did earlier this year at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show?

The 35-year-old superstar put on an incredible performance (while pregnant!) in a Loewe outfit, and now, we’ve got all the details about how you can score the same look.

A special edition release of pieces inspired by Rihanna’s iconic Loewe look for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show will be available on loewe.com and select Loewe stores from Thursday (October 19).

Drawing on flight gear and the show’s dynamic scenography, the cargo jumpsuit and trousers feature utility details including front jet pockets, ankle welt pockets, zipped ankle cuffs, and removable D-ring straps at the knees.

Crafted in cotton canvas and designed for a relaxed fit, both pieces are available in Black, and the jumpsuit is available in the bold Poppy Red colorway worn by Rihanna.

The pieces are exclusively available on loewe.com and in select stores around the world.

