Second Woman Sues Danny Elfman for Sexual Harassment, Alleges Composer Exposed Himself to Her

A second woman has accused Danny Elfman of sexual harassment.

The 70-year-old musician and former Oingo Boingo lead singer was sued by composer Nomi Abadi in July for failing to pay an $830,000 settlement over a sexual harassment case from 2018.

On Thursday, a 47-year-old woman from Maryland filed a lawsuit against Danny and his company, Musica de la Muerta, in Los Angeles Superior Court, THR reports.

The woman, who goes by Jane Doe XX, alleged that the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness composer sexually abused her from 1997 to 2002. She is suing for gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment and negligence.

The plaintiff claims that she met Danny at a party in April 1997 when she was a 21-year-old student at the New York Film Academy. According to the complaint, he treated her as a “consultant and protegé.”

The complaint alleges that when the two were alone together, Danny “removed all of his clothing until he was completely nude, and walked around nude in front of Plaintiff, exposing his genitals. Defendant Elfman expressed to Plaintiff that this was the only way he could work, be creative, and successful.”

Documents also claim that the plaintiff occasionally slept clothed while Danny slept naked next to her. In 2022, when Danny told her, “Every time you have ever slept next to me, I would masturbate next to you,” she ended their relationship.

Danny is slated to appear at The Hollywood Bowl on October 27, 28, and 29 as part of Disney’s “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert.”

