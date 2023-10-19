'Sweet Magnolias' Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix!

This just in: Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for a fourth season at Netflix!

The hit series follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.

Keep reading to find out more…

Netflix didn’t reveal much about the fourth season except that it will consist of 10 episodes. No release date or confirmed returning cast has been set at this time as well. Fans are thrilled about this renewal! You can stream the first three seasons right now.

If you didn’t see, Netflix has renewed a ton of original content this year! Unfortunately, they’ve also canceled 9 television shows.

If you want to see more news about Netflix, click here!