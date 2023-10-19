Top Stories
Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Thu, 19 October 2023 at 10:34 pm

'The Golden Bachelor' 2023: Top 6 Women Revealed After Week Four

Gerry Turner is getting closer and closer to finding love on the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor.

The show features the 72-year-old retired restaurateur, doting father and grandfather looking for love. The 22 contestants range in age from 60 to 75, and one of them is the mom of a former Bachelor star.

WHO WENT HOME? See the four women who were eliminated on week four!

We’re already down to the final six women and we know from Reality Steve spoilers who the final two are going to be.

Browse through the slideshow to see the contestants still remaining on the show…

