Tiffany Pollard Reveals She Hated Her New York Nickname At First - Find Out Why!

Tiffany Pollard is opening up about her nickname New York.

The reality star, who can currently be seen on E!’s House of Villains, was given the name by Flava Flav when she appeared on the first season of Flavor of Love.

However, when he first decided to call her that, she wasn’t too thrilled about it, given the nicknames he was giving some of the other women on the show.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I hated it! I’m like, ‘Why is he calling me New York?’ You’re giving this one the name of Bubbles, and Delicious, and all these sexual names,” she says on EW‘s 3 Rounds. “But as soon as I told him I’m from upstate New York, he goes, ‘Oh, I’m just gonna call you New York.’”

“I thought it was so boring and bland, until I walked into it,” Tiffany recalls. “And then after awhile, everybody remembered my name and it was like no, New York stands for the bright lights, the city, your energy and how you deliver. So, then it made sense.”

“I didn’t love it right away ’cause I didn’t get it. I wanted him to call me like Snookums or something,” she adds.