Who Went Home on 'The Golden Bachelor'? 3 More Women Eliminated on October 19 Episode (Spoilers)

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading this post if you don’t want to know what happens on The Golden Bachelor this season!

We’re only four weeks into the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor and we’re already getting so close to the end of the show.

Only six women remain on the show this season following the latest elimination of three women on the October 19 episode.

One woman was cut just before the rose ceremony during a conversation she had with Gerry Turner, in which she expressed that she could tell he wasn’t that into her.

Browse through the slideshow to see who was eliminated in week four…